Needham & Company LLC Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $115.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $239,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

