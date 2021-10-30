CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $211,000 Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $80.65 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

