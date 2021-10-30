CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $219,000 in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of COR stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

