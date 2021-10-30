CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $241,000 Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after purchasing an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

DCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

