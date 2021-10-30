CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,085 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

