Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Up 30.5%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) shot up 30.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 61,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

