Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Up 1.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €255.40 ($300.47) and last traded at €255.40 ($300.47). 341,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €251.55 ($295.94).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €244.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

