Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

