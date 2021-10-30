Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter.

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

