Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 55.60% and a net margin of 7.64%.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Airbus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.66.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.