Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on November 15th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tompkins Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Tompkins Financial worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.