Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Mastech Digital worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

