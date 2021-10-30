sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $105.11 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $105.11 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00244067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098479 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 105,362,001 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

