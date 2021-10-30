Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0579

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $724,829.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00070401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.44 or 1.00657109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.06986900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,286,796 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

