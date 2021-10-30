Helix (HLIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Helix has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $157,588.45 and approximately $10.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00045897 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 73.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HLIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.