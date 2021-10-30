Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Escalade has raised its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. Escalade has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Escalade stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 795.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Escalade worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

