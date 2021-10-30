good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SLGBF opened at $0.65 on Friday. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.