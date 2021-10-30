good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SLGBF opened at $0.65 on Friday. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
good natured Products Company Profile
