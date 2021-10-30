Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) to Issue Dividend of $1.08

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27.

KCLI stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $402.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

