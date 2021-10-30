Moncler’s (MONRF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $73.51 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $73.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.