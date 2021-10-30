Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
