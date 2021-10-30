Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

