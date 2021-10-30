Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 272.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

