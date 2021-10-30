Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,131 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.30% of Cohu worth $58,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

