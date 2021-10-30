Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $58.02 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $58,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

