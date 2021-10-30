Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 147,469 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $61,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

