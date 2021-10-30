Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

