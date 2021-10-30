Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 10.1% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $379.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.54 and a 200-day moving average of $333.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $380.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

