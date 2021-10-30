Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $5.92 Million Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 5.99% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,474,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,937,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

