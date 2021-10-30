California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 44,251 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $63,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.40 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

