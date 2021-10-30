Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,837 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 307,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.92.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $336.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $345.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.63 and a 200 day moving average of $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

