Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,602,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,313.13 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,228.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

