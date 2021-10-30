Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,964,000 after acquiring an additional 386,951 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 42.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 50.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

