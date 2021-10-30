Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

