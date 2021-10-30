Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 5,204 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 565,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,048,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $68,882,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

