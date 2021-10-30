Time Out Group’s (TMO) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Time Out Group (LON:TMO) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Time Out Group stock opened at GBX 55.08 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £182.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. Time Out Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

Get Time Out Group alerts:

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.