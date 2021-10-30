Time Out Group’s (TMO) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Time Out Group (LON:TMO) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Time Out Group stock opened at GBX 55.08 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £182.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. Time Out Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.
Time Out Group Company Profile
