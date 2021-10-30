Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Friday. Stratec has a 52 week low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 52 week high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.62.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.