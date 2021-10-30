Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 3,517 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

