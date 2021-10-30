JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €192.35 ($226.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is €196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €203.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

