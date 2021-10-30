Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $830,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $80,361,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after buying an additional 657,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFLY opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

