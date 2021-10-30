Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Friday. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 12-month low of GBX 54.77 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.58 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £500.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.16.

About Seplat Petroleum Development

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Dividend History for Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.