TheStreet Downgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to D

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 3.16. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

