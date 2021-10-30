Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

CLNE opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 470,262 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 279.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

