CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $220.55 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34.
In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
