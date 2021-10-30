CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $220.55 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

