UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.27 ($122.67).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR KBX opened at €91.14 ($107.22) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.