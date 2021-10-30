Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.79 ($110.34).

ETR:DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

