Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.18. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

