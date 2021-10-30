1,620 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $104.40 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,167 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,416 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.