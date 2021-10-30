CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $365,000 Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

KE stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

