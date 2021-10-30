CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,555 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.49. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.