Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 23.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 2,568.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 122,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dynatrace by 836.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

