Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

FRT stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

